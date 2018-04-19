Buy Manappuram Finance, target Rs 151: SMC Global Securities

SMC Global Securities

Manappuram Finance is the only leading gold loan non-banking finance company. The consolidated asset under management (AUM) has increased 7 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 14650 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company is witnessing a healthy growth across all business segments. Diversification efforts paid off as growth in the overall business is well supported by the robust growth witnessed in the new business.

The research firm has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 151.

: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.