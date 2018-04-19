App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Manappuram Finance, target Rs 151: SMC Global Securities

"The company is witnessing a healthy growth across all business segments. Diversification efforts paid off as growth in the overall business is well supported by the robust growth witnessed in the new business,"" says SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SMC Global Securities

Manappuram Finance is the only leading gold loan non-banking finance company. The consolidated asset under management (AUM) has increased 7 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 14650 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company is witnessing a healthy growth across all business segments. Diversification efforts paid off as growth in the overall business is well supported by the robust growth witnessed in the new business.

The research firm has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 151.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Manappuram Finance #Stocks Views

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.