Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance (MGFL)’s 3QFY21 PAT grew 16% YoY to INR4.8b (13% beat). Beats were reported on both operating profit (9% beat) and provisions (20% beat). In 9MFY21, MGFL delivered 17%/28%/17% NII/PPoP/PAT growth. n Consol. AUM grew 3% QoQ / 14% YoY to INR276b. Overall gold loan growth slowed, yet remained healthy. The MFI book, on the other hand, saw a meaningful sequential uptick in the loan book. On the other hand, the vehicle finance book continues to run down.

Outlook

We increase consol. EPS estimates for FY23/23E by 2– 3%. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR210 (1.6x FY23E BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.