Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Manappuram Finance


Manappuram Finance (MGFL)’s 3QFY21 PAT grew 16% YoY to INR4.8b (13% beat). Beats were reported on both operating profit (9% beat) and provisions (20% beat). In 9MFY21, MGFL delivered 17%/28%/17% NII/PPoP/PAT growth. n Consol. AUM grew 3% QoQ / 14% YoY to INR276b. Overall gold loan growth slowed, yet remained healthy. The MFI book, on the other hand, saw a meaningful sequential uptick in the loan book. On the other hand, the vehicle finance book continues to run down.


Outlook


We increase consol. EPS estimates for FY23/23E by 2– 3%. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR210 (1.6x FY23E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Manappuram Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.