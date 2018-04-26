Buy Mahindra & Mahindra, target Rs 910: Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem

Mahindra & Mahindra is continuing an upward momentum with higher tops and higher bottoms and a recent breakout from the previous peak with high volume suggesting further upside.

The stock broke out from a bullish candlestick pattern which suggests that the momentum may continue and could see higher levels towards Rs 900 - 910.

: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.