    Buy Mahindra Logistics; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

    February 21, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra Logistics


    Mahindra Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics solution provider, from performing milk run to in-factory logistics, warehousing to first mile and last mile logistics. Serves over 400 customers via its two business segment: supply chain management [(SCM), 96% of revenues] and enterprise mobility Revenues from Mahindra comprise 52% of SCM revenues (FY21) while the rest is contributed by non-Mahindra


    Outlook


    In spite of the near to medium term challenges in the auto sector, we maintain our BUY stance due to the sharp correction in the stock price We value the stock at Rs 560 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    At 14:50 hrs Mahindra Logistics was quoting at Rs 428.80, up Rs 8.00, or 1.90 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 441.00 and an intraday low of Rs 410.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 21,008 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,108 shares, an increase of 73.51 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.36 percent or Rs 14.65 at Rs 420.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 819.15 and 52-week low Rs 405.70 on 30 August, 2021 and 14 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 47.65 percent below its 52-week high and 5.69 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,081.85 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra Logistics #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 07:18 pm

