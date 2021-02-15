Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1340: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas’ (MGL) results for Q3FY21 were in line with estimates on the profitability front. Topline declined 11.2% YoY to Rs 727.3 crore, lower than our estimate of Rs 746.3 crore due to lower-than-expected sales volume. Sales volume came in at 2.8 mmscmd, down 9.2% YoY (our estimate: Rs 2.9 mmscmd). On a QoQ basis, volumes increased 33.6%. Gross margins were better than estimate of Rs 16.5/scm and increased Rs 3.8/scm YoY and Rs 0.4/scm QoQ to Rs 17.7/scm due to lower than anticipated gas costs. EBITDA at Rs 316.7 crore (up 22.4% YoY) was slightly above our estimate of Rs 311.5 crore. Reported PAT was at Rs 217.2 crore, up 16.7 % YoY (our estimate: Rs 218.7 crore).

Outlook

We roll over valuations to FY23E and upgrade MGL from HOLD to BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1340 (13x FY23E EPS) earlier TP: Rs 1150

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.