Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Lupin


Q3FY2021 was a healthy quarter for the company and adjusting for one offs the earnings are ahead of estimates. US business is on a strong footing to grow, backed by better-than-expected ramp up of its respiratory product, gAlbuterol and new launches, while India business is expected to improve backed by strong growth in chronics while improving patient footfalls point at pick up in the acute therapy. Focus on cost-control measures and rationalization coupled with benefits of operating leverage and high share of new launches to drive OPM expansion.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on Lupin Limited (Lupin) with an unchanged PT of RS 1350.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

