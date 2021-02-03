MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin


LPC’s 3QFY21 operational performance was in line with our estimates. PAT came in much higher than expected due to lower tax rate for 3QFY21. gAlbuterol Sulfate sales continue to remain strong and the management is building capacity to further gain market share. The controlled opex is expected to further improve profitability going forward. n We have tweaked our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate, factoring in: a) increased market share in g-Albuterol Sulfate owing to extended time required by peer to resolve manufacturing constraints, b) lower effective tax rate, and c) reduced offtake in the US on account of a weak flu season. We continue to value LPC at 25x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,180. We remain positive owing to: a) ramp-up in market share of gProair, b) limited competition, c) better operating leverage, and d) improving sales outlook in Domestic Formulations (DF). Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value LPC at 25x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of INR1,180 per share. Maintain Buy


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Lupin #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:47 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.