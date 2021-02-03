Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1180: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lupin

LPC’s 3QFY21 operational performance was in line with our estimates. PAT came in much higher than expected due to lower tax rate for 3QFY21. gAlbuterol Sulfate sales continue to remain strong and the management is building capacity to further gain market share. The controlled opex is expected to further improve profitability going forward. n We have tweaked our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate, factoring in: a) increased market share in g-Albuterol Sulfate owing to extended time required by peer to resolve manufacturing constraints, b) lower effective tax rate, and c) reduced offtake in the US on account of a weak flu season. We continue to value LPC at 25x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,180. We remain positive owing to: a) ramp-up in market share of gProair, b) limited competition, c) better operating leverage, and d) improving sales outlook in Domestic Formulations (DF). Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We value LPC at 25x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of INR1,180 per share. Maintain Buy

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.