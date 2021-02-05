MARKET NEWS

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1165 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


Q3 revenues grew 6.6% YoY to Rs 4017 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 3961 crore). US revenues grew 4.8% YoY to Rs 1442 crore whereas domestic formulations grew 5.4% YoY to Rs 1367 crore. ROW markets remained flattish at Rs 437 crore. API segment grew 8.4% YoY to Rs 344 crore. EBITDA margins improved 797 bps YoY to 19.4% (I-direct estimate: 16.5%) due to better gross margins amid ramp-up of complex generics segment and better operating leverage owing to cost control measures. EBITDA grew 81.0% YoY to Rs 779 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 654 crore). Adjusted PAT was at Rs 438 crore, up 258% YoY. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower interest cost and tax rate.


Outlook


We upgrade from HOLD to BUY and arrive at our target price of Rs 1165 (vs. Rs 985 earlier) based on 25x FY23E EPS of Rs 46.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:14 pm

