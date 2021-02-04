MARKET NEWS

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s PAT was up 22% YoY (in line) to INR7.3b. While PPOP of INR11.6b was largely in line with our estimate, low credit costs of INR1.9b (v/s our estimate of INR2.8b) led to the PAT beat. n Similar to peers, LICHF delivered strong loan growth in home loans, while it saw LAP and Builder disbursements similar to prior quarters. Collection efficiency improved to 98% in Dec’20.


Outlook


We estimate ~1.4%/15% RoA/RoE over the next two years. Maintain Buy, with a TP of INR520/share (1x FY23E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:37 pm

