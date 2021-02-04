Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on LIC Housing Finance

LICHF’s PAT was up 22% YoY (in line) to INR7.3b. While PPOP of INR11.6b was largely in line with our estimate, low credit costs of INR1.9b (v/s our estimate of INR2.8b) led to the PAT beat. n Similar to peers, LICHF delivered strong loan growth in home loans, while it saw LAP and Builder disbursements similar to prior quarters. Collection efficiency improved to 98% in Dec’20.

Outlook

We estimate ~1.4%/15% RoA/RoE over the next two years. Maintain Buy, with a TP of INR520/share (1x FY23E BVPS).

