English
Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


Q3FY21 results were encouraging; operational numbers was largely in line with expectations. Margins slightly expanded q-o-q while reported asset quality improved. Disbursements are encouraging and have reverted to pre-COVID levels; collection efficiency for non-moratorium customers stood at 98% for December (from 96% in September). Strong borrowing profile aided by parentage and conservative LTVs; valuations reasonable at 0.97x/0.84x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 450.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:52 pm

