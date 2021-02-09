Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

buy_93631531

Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance

Q3FY21 results were encouraging; operational numbers was largely in line with expectations. Margins slightly expanded q-o-q while reported asset quality improved. Disbursements are encouraging and have reverted to pre-COVID levels; collection efficiency for non-moratorium customers stood at 98% for December (from 96% in September). Strong borrowing profile aided by parentage and conservative LTVs; valuations reasonable at 0.97x/0.84x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 450.

