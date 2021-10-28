MARKET NEWS

Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

ICICI Direct's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels


Promoted by Patanjali Keswani, Lemon Tree is the largest hotel chain in the mid-priced segment in India. It operates 8,497 rooms in 87 hotels across 54 destinations in India and abroad under brands like Aurika (premium), Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree (midscale), RedFox (economy) and Keys. The favourable location of its properties in prominent business and tourist districts supports revenue growth prospects and reduces concentration risk Post completion of expansion, LTHL will be operating ~10,462 rooms in 105 hotels across 64 destinations, in India and abroad by FY24E


Outlook


We retain BUY rating on this stock. We value the stock at Rs 65 on an SOTP basis i.e. 30.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:19 pm

