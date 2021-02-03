MARKET NEWS

Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 470: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 470 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Laurus Labs


LAURUS continues to strengthen its quarterly performance with better than expected 3QFY21 result. While the ARV segment remains the key growth driver currently, it is building additional levers like CDMO services on the biotechnology front, adding new dosage capabilities, and building an ANDA pipeline for the US market. n We raise our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 3.5%/8.5%/11.5% to factor in: a) strong traction in ARV-API segment, b) new customer addition in the Synthesis segment, and c) higher contribution from non-ARV API business. We continue to value LAURUS at 18x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR470. We remain positive on LAURUS on the back of: a) healthy momentum in the ARV segment, b) increased focus on the Synthesis segment, and c) plans to enter new dosages (other than oral solids). Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We value LAURUS at 18x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR470.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:47 pm

