English
Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Laurus Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs


Q3FY2021 was yet another quarter of stellar performance with results ahead of estimates. The sales for the quarter were up 76% YoY, while adjusted PAT was up 274% YoY. Robust growth in the formulations business and emerging opportunities in the API space coupled with a strong order book for the synthesis business, provides ample growth visibility. Diversification in to non ARV space and synergies from Laurus Bio would be long term drivers. Strong topline growth prospects, visibility on earnings, healthy return ratios and low debt-equity are the key positives.


Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on the Laurus Labs Ltd (Laurus) with an unchanged PT of Rs 410.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Laurus Labs #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:54 pm

