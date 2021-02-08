Buy Laurus Labs; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Laurus Labs

Q3FY2021 was yet another quarter of stellar performance with results ahead of estimates. The sales for the quarter were up 76% YoY, while adjusted PAT was up 274% YoY. Robust growth in the formulations business and emerging opportunities in the API space coupled with a strong order book for the synthesis business, provides ample growth visibility. Diversification in to non ARV space and synergies from Laurus Bio would be long term drivers. Strong topline growth prospects, visibility on earnings, healthy return ratios and low debt-equity are the key positives.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the Laurus Labs Ltd (Laurus) with an unchanged PT of Rs 410.

