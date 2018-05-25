Buy Larsen & Toubro Infotech: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

After consolidating for over four weeks, Larsen & Toubro Infotech has broken out from a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. The 50-DEMA has proved to act as a strong support every time LTI was under pressure.

We expect LTI to surge higher towards its target of Rs 1,828 in the medium term translating into an upside of 8.5 percent.

: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.