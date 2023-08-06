Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology; target of Rs 4760: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology

We visited one of L&T Technology (LTTS)’s facilities and met with the senior leadership in Vadodara to gain insights on various aspects including the nature of the work, dynamics in ER&D space and growth prospects. LTTS is benefitting from its presence in multiple verticals, strong domain knowledge and technology capabilities, helping it provide differentiated offerings across its client base. The company has also deployed significant resources to develop leadership in the EV space, which should help drive strong growth in transportation. Similarly, there is a strong traction in other verticals also such as plant engineering and medical devices.

Outlook

Our TP of INR4,760 implies 31x FY25E EPS. We expect the industry spends to improve vs. the preceding five years. We retain our BUY rating on the stock.

