Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 3100: Sharekhan

buy_14791612

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on L&T Technology Services

Q3 numbers were impressive, beating our estimates on all fronts; quarter saw record-high TCVs, healthy deal pipeline, and strong FCF generation; EBIT margin improved 151 bps q-o-q to 15.2% Management raised annual USD revenue growth guidance for FY2021E to a decline of 6.5% from a 7-8% fall seen earlier, translating into a 3.3% q-o-q growth for Q4FY2021; EBIT margin likely to improve, led by higher utilisation, better revenue mix and operational efficiencies We expect USD revenue and earnings to clock a CAGR of 19% and 32% over FY2021-23E, led by strong deal wins, conversion of deal pipelines and rising spends in both legacy engineering and digital engineering. .

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on L&T Technology Services (LTTS) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,100, given its dominant position in the fast-growing ERD space.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.