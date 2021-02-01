MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 3100: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3100 in its research report dated January 20, 2021.

Broker Research
February 01, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on L&T Technology Services


Q3 numbers were impressive, beating our estimates on all fronts; quarter saw record-high TCVs, healthy deal pipeline, and strong FCF generation; EBIT margin improved 151 bps q-o-q to 15.2% Management raised annual USD revenue growth guidance for FY2021E to a decline of 6.5% from a 7-8% fall seen earlier, translating into a 3.3% q-o-q growth for Q4FY2021; EBIT margin likely to improve, led by higher utilisation, better revenue mix and operational efficiencies We expect USD revenue and earnings to clock a CAGR of 19% and 32% over FY2021-23E, led by strong deal wins, conversion of deal pipelines and rising spends in both legacy engineering and digital engineering. .


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on L&T Technology Services (LTTS) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,100, given its dominant position in the fast-growing ERD space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #L&T Technology Services #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:40 pm

