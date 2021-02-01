MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Larsen & Toubro


Q3FY2021 operational performance remained healthy despite commodity price headwinds leading to better than estimated PAT. Improving execution to boost revenues in coming quarters. Q3 order intake grew 76%y-o-y leading to healthy order book, providing strong revenue visibility. Order pipeline strong at Rs. 2.65 lakh crore for Q4FY21. Collections have been good due to front-loading of borrowings by central and state governments, leading to better cashflows. Working capital levels to remain stable y-o-y basis in absolute terms in FY2021.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1550, considering undemanding valuation for core business and healthy fundamentals.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:39 pm

