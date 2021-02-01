Buy Larsen and Toubro target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Larsen & Toubro

Q3FY2021 operational performance remained healthy despite commodity price headwinds leading to better than estimated PAT. Improving execution to boost revenues in coming quarters. Q3 order intake grew 76%y-o-y leading to healthy order book, providing strong revenue visibility. Order pipeline strong at Rs. 2.65 lakh crore for Q4FY21. Collections have been good due to front-loading of borrowings by central and state governments, leading to better cashflows. Working capital levels to remain stable y-o-y basis in absolute terms in FY2021.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1550, considering undemanding valuation for core business and healthy fundamentals.

