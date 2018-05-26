App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 26, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KPIT Technologies, target Rs 360: Siddharth Sadani

"We maintain a buy, with a revised target of Rs 360 (17.5x FY20e EPS, and from the sum-of-parts valuation)," says Siddharth Sadani of Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Siddharth Sadani

KPIT Technologies Q4 revenue growth was 6.4 percent QoQ (14.8 percent FY18 dollar revenue growth) Q4 strong; guides to industry-leading growth in FY19 Management guidance of 8-10 percent revenue growth and 11.5-12.5 percent margins for FY19 seems conservative.

FY19 to be second year of industry leading growth, margins to keep rising. Registering its highest growth in five years, FY18 was remarkable for KPIT.

FY19 as well, supported by auto engineering (42 percent of revenue, including P&P). Its EBITDA margin is likely to be 13.5 percent, assuming the currency holds at Rs 67 to a dollar, given that operating leverage will play out as growth continues and utilisation remains low.

We also move our currency assumption to Rs 67 to the dollar, leading to a 8 percent change in earnings estimates. We maintain a buy, with a revised target of Rs 360 (17.5x FY20e EPS, and from the sum-of-parts valuation).

Disclaimer: The author is Vice-President - Head Equity Advisory at Anand Rathi Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #KPIT Technologies #Stocks Views

