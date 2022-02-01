Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2500: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is a powerful banking franchise, with promoter stake at 26% and strong promoter led management. It has a presence across financial services value chain. CASA forms 60% of total deposits aiding lower costs Strong RoA of ~2%and RoE of 12-13% makes it a good profitable bank

Outlook

We remain positive on fundamentals expecting healthy business growth ahead and maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value standalone bank at ~4.4x FY24E ABV and subsidiaries at ~Rs 520 post holding company discount giving SOTP target of Rs 2500.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More