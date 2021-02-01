MARKET NEWS

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2130: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2130 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank’s (KMB) Q3FY2021 numbers were healthy, with strong operational numbers, improved asset quality (on a sequential basis), healthy CASA, and advances traction, which were positives. The bank’s gross NPA ratio and net NPA ratio (proforma basis) would have been 3.27% and 1.24%, respectively (was 2.7% and 0.7% in Q2FY2021); but proactive front-loading of provisions with restructured assets at 0.28% indicate stable asset-quality outlook. The bank’s management commentary is more positive on growth, also seen in strong sequential growth in advances, which is encouraging.


Outlook


We value the standalone bank at ~4.5x its FY2023E book value and its subsidiaries at ~Rs. 490 per share. We recommend a Buy on KMB with an SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 2,130.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:39 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.