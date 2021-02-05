MARKET NEWS

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2040 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a good set of numbers on the operating front with profitability aided by healthy margins and controlled cost. Sequential pick-up in loan book is a positive and was in line with the management’s intent to pedal growth from here on. The bank reported steady NII growth of 16.8% YoY on the back of a sequential improvement in NIM for Q3FY21. NIM improved 6 bps on a sequential basis to 4.58% owing to lower cost of funds. Other income was flattish YoY due to sluggish fee income growth of 3% YoY and lower treasury gain. C/I ratio declined ~790 bps YoY but was up ~380 bps QoQ to 42.3% as promotional, advertisement expenses increased with increasing business activity. The bank made provisions worth Rs 599 crore, up 62% QoQ, including interest reversal in lieu of stressed assets. PAT, on the back of healthy operating performance, increased 16.1% YoY to Rs 1853 crore


Outlook


We upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised SOTP target price of Rs 2040 (Rs 1950 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:14 pm

