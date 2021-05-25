MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2040 in its research report dated May 04, 2021.

Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a mixed set of numbers on the operating front while credit growth trajectory on a sequential basis was maintained. Kotak Bank posted lower-than-expected NII growth at 8.0% YoY to Rs 3842 crore, mainly on account of 34 bps YoY and 19 bps QoQ decline in net interest margins. The bank took a hit of ~Rs 110 crore in NI line for relief on interest on interest. Non-interest income (NII) reported a sharp jump of 31% YoY, 51% QoQ to Rs 1949 crore, driven by 23% QoQ rise in fee income and treasury gains (PBT level) of Rs 898 crore vs. Rs 48 crore QoQ. Cost to income ratio declined ~258 bps YoY with 9.4% QoQ reduction in employee expenses due to lower retirement benefits due to improved interest rates. The bank made elevated provisions worth Rs 1179 crore, up 181% QoQ. Thus, PAT came in at Rs 1682 crore, slightly below our estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with an SOTP target price of Rs 2040 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 05:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.