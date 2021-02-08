MARKET NEWS

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on KEI Industries


Q3FY2021 was a descent quarter. Revenue and PAT came on expected lines, while margins were slightly lower than estimates on higher input cost. Management expects FY2021 revenue to be at 87% of pre-COVID levels and expects 11% margin for FY2021. However, there should not be any constraint for FY2022 growth and management expects growth of 18%-20% for FY2022 and a similar range in consecutive years with sustainable margins of 11%. Working capital cycle is expected to normalise by year-end as payments are getting back on track; the company is likely to get retention money worth Rs. 150 crore-200 crore by March end, which would further strengthen the balance sheet.


Outlook


We retain Buy rating KEI Industries Limited (KEI) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 540, given positive outlook going ahead and reasonable valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #KEI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:53 pm

