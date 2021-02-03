MARKET NEWS

Buy KEC; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on KEC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on KEC


KEC International (KECI)’s 3QFY21 revenue was in line with our est., with the miss on operating margins largely attributable to commodity-led cost escalation and weaker execution in the SAE business. KECI continued its impressive performance in the Ex-T&D segment, with revenue growing 50% YoY, led by strong growth in the Railways and Civil segments. n Interest cost reduction continued in 3QFY21 as well, with decline of 19% YoY to INR658m. This is largely on account of a favorable mix between domestic and overseas debt levels and is primarily a function of decline in interest rates. n KEC is steadily diversifying the business to avoid concentration risk from the Power T&D business, with the Railways and Civil segments emerging as strong growth avenues. The Ex-T&D business’ revenue share stood at 44% in 3QFY21 (v/s 31% YoY); we expect this to reach ~50% in FY22. The company’s performance over the past few years has been commendable – given that not many have been able to sustain growth with a topline of >INR100b in the EPC space in India. n We believe the company has all the ingredients in place for growth over the next 3–5 years. A strong promoter parentage and focus on the balance sheet should help KEC emerge stronger post the COVID-19 crisis v/s peers. Maintain Buy, with unchanged TP of INR450 (15x FY23E EPS). Rising commodity price, which may pose risk to margins, is a key risk to our Target Price.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock, with TP of INR450 (15x FY23E EPS), given (a) a strong execution track record,


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #KEC #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:47 pm

