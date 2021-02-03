Buy KEC; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on KEC

KEC International (KECI)’s 3QFY21 revenue was in line with our est., with the miss on operating margins largely attributable to commodity-led cost escalation and weaker execution in the SAE business. KECI continued its impressive performance in the Ex-T&D segment, with revenue growing 50% YoY, led by strong growth in the Railways and Civil segments. n Interest cost reduction continued in 3QFY21 as well, with decline of 19% YoY to INR658m. This is largely on account of a favorable mix between domestic and overseas debt levels and is primarily a function of decline in interest rates. n KEC is steadily diversifying the business to avoid concentration risk from the Power T&D business, with the Railways and Civil segments emerging as strong growth avenues. The Ex-T&D business’ revenue share stood at 44% in 3QFY21 (v/s 31% YoY); we expect this to reach ~50% in FY22. The company’s performance over the past few years has been commendable – given that not many have been able to sustain growth with a topline of >INR100b in the EPC space in India. n We believe the company has all the ingredients in place for growth over the next 3–5 years. A strong promoter parentage and focus on the balance sheet should help KEC emerge stronger post the COVID-19 crisis v/s peers. Maintain Buy, with unchanged TP of INR450 (15x FY23E EPS). Rising commodity price, which may pose risk to margins, is a key risk to our Target Price.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock, with TP of INR450 (15x FY23E EPS), given (a) a strong execution track record,

