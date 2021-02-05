Buy KEC International; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

buy_39994417

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC reported a steady set of Q3FY21 numbers. Topline came in at Rs 3289.2 crore, up 7% YoY, (below our estimate of Rs 3588.0 crore aided by strong growth in non-T&D. Overall, T&D contributed 55% followed by railways (26%), cables (9%) and civil (8%) to revenues. EBITDA margins came in at 9.1% (below our estimate of 9.5%), down 130 bps YoY mainly impacted by execution headwinds in SAE (Brazil) and commodity prices, while absolute EBIDTA came in at Rs 298.7 crore, declining 6.2% YoY. PAT came in at Rs 145.1 crore, flat on a YoY basis.

Outlook

We revise our target price to Rs 450/ share (earlier TP Rs 410/ share) with 14x on FY23E EPS and maintain our BUY rating

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.