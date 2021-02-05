MARKET NEWS

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International


KEC reported a steady set of Q3FY21 numbers. Topline came in at Rs 3289.2 crore, up 7% YoY, (below our estimate of Rs 3588.0 crore aided by strong growth in non-T&D. Overall, T&D contributed 55% followed by railways (26%), cables (9%) and civil (8%) to revenues. EBITDA margins came in at 9.1% (below our estimate of 9.5%), down 130 bps YoY mainly impacted by execution headwinds in SAE (Brazil) and commodity prices, while absolute EBIDTA came in at Rs 298.7 crore, declining 6.2% YoY. PAT came in at Rs 145.1 crore, flat on a YoY basis.


Outlook


We revise our target price to Rs 450/ share (earlier TP Rs 410/ share) with 14x on FY23E EPS and maintain our BUY rating


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #KEC International #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:15 pm

