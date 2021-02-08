MARKET NEWS

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on KEC International


KEC posted stable results in Q3FY2021, in line with estimates despite challenges. Order book remains strong, providing 1.4x TTM revenue. Strong YTD order inflow of Rs. 6,827 crore. Management indicated strong tender pipeline for the remainder of FY2021. Dubai unit has commenced fully from Q3FY2021 and has started receiving orders from existing as well as new clients and provides edge in international orders with the benefit of freight and exemption of customs duty.


Outlook


We retain Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 435, taking into account improving operations and reasonable valuations.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #KEC International #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:54 pm

