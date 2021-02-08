Buy KEC International; target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on KEC International

KEC posted stable results in Q3FY2021, in line with estimates despite challenges. Order book remains strong, providing 1.4x TTM revenue. Strong YTD order inflow of Rs. 6,827 crore. Management indicated strong tender pipeline for the remainder of FY2021. Dubai unit has commenced fully from Q3FY2021 and has started receiving orders from existing as well as new clients and provides edge in international orders with the benefit of freight and exemption of customs duty.

Outlook

We retain Buy on KEC International Limited (KEC) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 435, taking into account improving operations and reasonable valuations.

