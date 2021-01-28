MARKET NEWS

Buy Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics performance was strong across topline & bottomline. The sales volumes were up 10.5% YoY at 22.6 MSM, as utilisation got back to full levels coupled with strong outsourced sales driven by robust rebound in demand. The topline was up 13.1% YoY at Rs 838.4 crore with stable realisations (up 0.3% YoY). Tiles Revenues were up 10.9% YoY at Rs 758.2 crore. Faucet and Sanitaryware revenues were up 36% YoY at Rs 67.4 crore. Plywood revenues were up 57.6% YoY at Rs 12.8 crore, on a low base. EBITDA at Rs 181.8 crore with margins at 21.7% were up 667 bps YoY driven by lower other expenses and operating leverage. The beat at operating level percolated to PAT wherein it reported a Rs 118.9 crore, up 93% YoY


Outlook


We maintain BUY and roll over our valuations to FY23E at 29x P/E (vs. 30x FY22E P/E, earlier) to ascribe revised target price of Rs 950/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

