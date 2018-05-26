App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 26, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jubilant Life Sciences, target Rs 1040: Siddharth Sadani

"At the current juncture, the company is in a sweet spot, where most of its businesses are supported by favourable market conditions. The life sciences ingredient business is moving positively by virtue of a strong demand environment," says Siddharth Sadani of Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siddharth Sadani

Jubilant Lifesciences supplies products and services to customers in over 100 countries. Its fundamentals are robust as it has created a business model with high entry barriers. In the life sciences ingredients space, where scale is the critical success parameter and is the leader in most product categories it manufactures (Pyridine and Niacin).

At the current juncture, the company is in a sweet spot, where most of its businesses are supported by favourable market conditions. The life sciences ingredient business is moving positively by virtue of a strong demand environment. Likewise, the radio pharmacy business is also on a growth trajectory by virtue of long-term supply contracts it has finalised with wholesalers in the US market and recent launch of Ruby–Fill in the US.

To meet the increased demand in its businesses, Jubilant Life has planned to invest about Rs 550 crore in capital expenditure in FY19. In addition, it plans to invest Rs 300 crore in R&D during the year, including Rs 150 crore in product development expenditure.

related news

With the present headwinds in generic pharma space, the company being a niche player with presence across radiopharmaceutical segment, CMO and Life Science Chemical and with limited exposure to generics is placed well along with its ramp up of operations across segments and revenue visibility over next few years.

We initiate our coverage on Jubilant Life Sciences with a buy rating and target price of Rs 1040 per share.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice-President - Head Equity Advisory at Anand Rathi Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Jubilant Life Sciences #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.