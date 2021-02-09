MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 3145: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3145 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


Jubilant Foodworks Limited’s (JFL) revenue stood flat at Rs. 1,057.2 crore; Delivery and takeaway revenue grew by ~19% and 64%, respectively. Benign input prices, delivery charges of Rs. 30 per order, and wastage saving led to 340 bps improvement in gross margin to ~78%. Higher ticket price per customer and improving volumes would help gross margin to remain high despite inflation in input prices. JFL added 57 new stores (including 50 Domino’s store) in Q3 and would maintain the run rate of adding around 50 stores every quarter, considering strong growth prospects in the QSR space.


Outlook


With business recovering to 100%, management is focusing on improving revenue growth trajectory through strengths of its distribution model and varied offerings. We recommend Buy with a PT of Rs. 3,145.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.