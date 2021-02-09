Buy Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 3145: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant Foodworks Limited’s (JFL) revenue stood flat at Rs. 1,057.2 crore; Delivery and takeaway revenue grew by ~19% and 64%, respectively. Benign input prices, delivery charges of Rs. 30 per order, and wastage saving led to 340 bps improvement in gross margin to ~78%. Higher ticket price per customer and improving volumes would help gross margin to remain high despite inflation in input prices. JFL added 57 new stores (including 50 Domino’s store) in Q3 and would maintain the run rate of adding around 50 stores every quarter, considering strong growth prospects in the QSR space.

Outlook

With business recovering to 100%, management is focusing on improving revenue growth trajectory through strengths of its distribution model and varied offerings. We recommend Buy with a PT of Rs. 3,145.

