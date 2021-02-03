Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel

JSTL reaped the benefits of higher pricing as consolidated EBITDA/PAT grew 40%/80% QoQ to INR59.1b/INR26.8b, beating our estimates by ~12%/19%. Standalone EBITDA/t was at a record high of INR14,444 (v/s our estimate of INR13,123). n We expect 4QFY21E EBITDA margin to be even stronger ~INR18,000/t as spot steel price is ~INR9,000/t higher than its 3Q average. We raise our FY21E EBITDA by 8% to factor in strong pricing. Maintain Buy

Outlook

We value JSTL at 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR435. Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.