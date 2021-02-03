MARKET NEWS

Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on JSW Steel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated January 24, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on JSW Steel


JSTL reaped the benefits of higher pricing as consolidated EBITDA/PAT grew 40%/80% QoQ to INR59.1b/INR26.8b, beating our estimates by ~12%/19%. Standalone EBITDA/t was at a record high of INR14,444 (v/s our estimate of INR13,123). n We expect 4QFY21E EBITDA margin to be even stronger ~INR18,000/t as spot steel price is ~INR9,000/t higher than its 3Q average. We raise our FY21E EBITDA by 8% to factor in strong pricing. Maintain Buy


Outlook


We value JSTL at 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of INR435. Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #JSW Steel #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:26 pm

