Buy JSW Steel; target of Rs 432: Sharekhan

buy_55097073

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on JSW Steel

JSW Steel Limited’s consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 5,946 crore (up 137.7% y-o-y) was 10% above our estimates, led by higher-than-expected EBITDA/tonne at Rs. 15,053/tonne (up 49.2% q-o-q) and slight 1% beat in sales volume at 3.95mt. Management reiterated its FY21E sales volume guidance of 15mt, which implies 12.6% y-o-y volume growth in Q4FY21E. Commissioning of capacity expansion by 5mmt at Dolvi plant has been delayed to Q1FY22 (from Q4FY21); however, it would drive strong volume growth over the next two years. Steel price is expected to remain range bound in the near term as long steel product price witnessed some moderation recently. Thus, margin seems to be near peak level, but it is likely to remain healthy, as JSW Steel will take price hike for the auto space in two phases (January and April).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on JSW Steel with an unchanged PT of Rs. 432, given strong earnings growth outlook and decent RoE of 15-15.6%. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 7x its FY2022E EV/EBITDA and 6.5x its FY2023E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.