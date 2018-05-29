App
May 29, 2018
May 29, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JMC Projects, target Rs 780: Ashish Chaturmohta

"The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 670 with a stop loss below Rs 650 and a target of Rs 780 levels," says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Ashish Chaturmohta

After falling from January high of Rs 688, JMC Projects (India) managed to hit all-time high from low of Rs 445 level. Any shallow dips in the last couple of months have been supported at 21-day exponential moving average and price is trending higher.

After consolidating in the last month around its all-time high, the stock is showing signs of breakout on the upside. The price has also given breakout from Bollinger band with the expansion of band and closed above upper band suggesting upper is likely to trend in the direction of the breakout.

Daily MACD has given positive crossover on the daily chart above neutral level of zero suggesting consolidation phase is over and the uptrend is resuming. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 670 with a stop loss below Rs 650 and a target of Rs 780 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

