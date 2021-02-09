MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on JK Lakshmi Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:29 PM IST
buy_74741686

buy_74741686

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement


JKL reported better-than-expected performance for Q3FY2021 led by a beat in volume offtake, higher other income, fall in interest costs and lower ETR. EBITDA/tonne rose 9% to Rs. 712.We expect strong demand environment to sustain during Q4 along with increase in prices expected during February 2020 in its region of operations. Impact of higher petcoke prices to be felt from Q1FY2022. Company to raise equity at UCW level through rights issue for its Rs. 1,500 crore expansion plan, which is expected to ease clinker and capacity constraints.


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on JK Lakshmi Cement with an unchanged PT of Rs. 410 given attractive valuations and healthy net earnings CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #JK Lakshmi Cement #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.