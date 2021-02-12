MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Jindal Stainless; target of Rs 95: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Jindal Stainless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated February 07, 2021.

Broker Research
February 12, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Jindal Stainless


Consolidated EBITDA/PAT were 19%/68% higher than our estimates, driven by a 7% COGS beat. On a sequential basis, revenue/EBITDA/PAT rose 8%/37%/109%, aided by resurgence in demand and turnaround in subsidiary performance. The company repaid Rs5.8bn in Q3 amid strong operational performance. In 9MFY21, JSL repaid Rs9.8bn. Accordingly, the company only has Rs350mn in scheduled repayments in FY22, with enough headroom for new growth capex. JSL is set to embark on raising Jajpur plant capacity from 1.1mt to 1.9mt in 24months from the date of formal announcement at capex of Rs20-30bn. We believe that the expansion comes at the right time when demand for SS in India is poised to grow due to urbanization.


Outlook


We raise our FY21E EBITDA by 10% but keep FY22 estimates relatively unchanged despite a near-term uptick as the government revoked CVD on imports from Indonesia and China in the recent budget, capping potential ASP hikes. Retain Buy with an unchanged TP of Rs95. Dumping from Indonesia and china remains the key risk.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Jindal Stainless #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 05:09 pm

Must Listen

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.