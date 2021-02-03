Buy IOCL; target of Rs 142: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL

Better marketing and petchem margins, along with lower refining opex of USD2.5/bbl (v/s USD3.3–3.5 in 3QFY20–2QFY21), resulted in a beat on EBITDA. n Adjusted. (for inventory gains) EBITDA stood at INR70b (v/s our est. of INR60b). Notably, inventory gains were ~INR6.6b higher than estimates. n IOCL declared an interim dividend of ~INR7.5/share (resulting in dividend yield of ~8% on CMP). n Among the OMCs, we reiterate IOCL as our top pick, on the back of a diversified EBITDA mix (Marketing: 43%, Refining: 23%, others: 34% in FY19) – with the best free cash flow generation profile going forward. n The stock is trading at 6.5x FY23 EV/EBITDA and 0.8x FY23 PBV. Valuing it on 1.2x Sep’22, we recommend Buy, with Target Price of INR142.

Outlook

Now that the company is out of its capex cycle, it is expected to report positive FCF yield of 15–18% over FY22–23 (despite heavy capex of INR260b in FY21). IOCL’s debt stands at INR724.5b (unchanged QoQ).

