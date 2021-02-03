MARKET NEWS

Buy IOCL; target of Rs 142: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IOCL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 142 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on IOCL


Better marketing and petchem margins, along with lower refining opex of USD2.5/bbl (v/s USD3.3–3.5 in 3QFY20–2QFY21), resulted in a beat on EBITDA. n Adjusted. (for inventory gains) EBITDA stood at INR70b (v/s our est. of INR60b). Notably, inventory gains were ~INR6.6b higher than estimates. n IOCL declared an interim dividend of ~INR7.5/share (resulting in dividend yield of ~8% on CMP). n Among the OMCs, we reiterate IOCL as our top pick, on the back of a diversified EBITDA mix (Marketing: 43%, Refining: 23%, others: 34% in FY19) – with the best free cash flow generation profile going forward. n The stock is trading at 6.5x FY23 EV/EBITDA and 0.8x FY23 PBV. Valuing it on 1.2x Sep’22, we recommend Buy, with Target Price of INR142.


Outlook


Now that the company is out of its capex cycle, it is expected to report positive FCF yield of 15–18% over FY22–23 (despite heavy capex of INR260b in FY21). IOCL’s debt stands at INR724.5b (unchanged QoQ).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #IOCL #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:52 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.