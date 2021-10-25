Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 495: ICICI Direct

buy_27632668

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure

Inox Leisure is the second largest player in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, the company operates 658 screens in 156 cinemas in 70 cities in India with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.49 lakhs seats. It is the only multiplex, which enjoys a net debt free balance sheet

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the company We value Inox at Rs 495 i.e. 13.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More