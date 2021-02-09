MARKET NEWS

Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Inox Leisure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Inox Leisure


Q3 was weak owing to dismal occupancies, absence of new film releases and as operations resumed with 50% seating capacity in phases. Company kept purse-strings tight by optimising costs. Management expects occupancy levels to revert to normal by H2FY2022 as big-starrer movies are lined up for release. Expect big releases from April 2021 onwards. We expect viewers to return to the silver screen, hence we do not see any material change in consumer behaviour after normalcy; hence we model strong recovery in FY2022E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Inox Leisure Limited (Inox) with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 400 as approvals to resume operations with 100% capacity and expected new releases offer better visibility.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:32 pm

