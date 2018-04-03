Buy Infibeam, stock likely to break out above resistance of Rs 158: Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities (I) Ltd

The Nifty50 index started the April F&O series on a positive note gaining in excess of 1 percent on Monday. Further, it is approaching its upper-end of the channel resistance placed at 10,290 which also happened to be the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline (i.e. 10490-9960).

A successful breakout from the channel on healthy volumes can extend the current pullback to levels of 10430-10640 levels. However, failure to trade above 10290 can resume the corrective wave dragging the Index lower to levels of 10080-10000.

Technical oscillator such as the relative strength index or the RSI has turned upwards after taking support at the 40 level i.e. formed a higher low suggesting a temporary pause in the corrective wave and price has closed above the 200-DMA making room for more upside.

Moreover, a move above the 50 level can extend the short covering rallies in the coming trading sessions.

On the weekly chart, Infibeam Incorporation Ltd. is on the verge of a breakout from a trend line resistance placed at Rs 158. Breakout with healthy volumes can trigger a bull trend reversal.

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd: BUY | Target: Rs 170| Stop loss: Rs 144 | Return 12%

On the daily chart, the stock has witnessed buying on heavy volumes after taking support at the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level suggesting further upside in the stock.

The RSI has turned upwards breaking out of the upper Bollinger Bands suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 151-153 for targets of Rs 164-170, keeping a stop loss below Rs 144.

