you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 360: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated February 06, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas


We maintain our FY19/20E earnings. IGL remains a play on rising pollution concerns. Expanding geographical reach coupled with increased cars/taxis conversion and new bus addition in Delhi will drive earnings. Also, report of ban on competing industrial fuel is a major positive.


Outlook


Reiterate "BUY" with a three-year DCF-based PT of Rs360.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 03:22 pm

