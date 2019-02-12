Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 360: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indraprastha Gas

We maintain our FY19/20E earnings. IGL remains a play on rising pollution concerns. Expanding geographical reach coupled with increased cars/taxis conversion and new bus addition in Delhi will drive earnings. Also, report of ban on competing industrial fuel is a major positive.

Outlook

Reiterate "BUY" with a three-year DCF-based PT of Rs360.

