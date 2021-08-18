MARKET NEWS

Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

August 18, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies


Indoco manufactures and markets branded formulations and APIs for the domestic and export markets. In domestic formulations, through its nine marketing divisions the company serves a range of specialties. Domestic formulations accounted for 51% of revenues. Major therapies are: respiratory, anti-infectives, stomatologicals, gastrointestinals & vitamins Formulation exports accounted for 40% (regulated markets:81%) of  revenues while APIs contributed 8% with remaining coming from CRAMS


Outlook


We retain BUY rating on this stock We value Indoco at Rs 575 i.e. 24x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 18, 2021 11:01 am

