Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company

Indian hotel Company Limited’s (IHCL’s) Q3FY2021 performance improved q-o-q as revenues rose to Rs. 559.9 crore from Rs. 256.7 crore in Q2FY2021. Standalone occupancy ratio improved to 47.4% in Q3FY2021 from 32.3% in Q2FY2021 and 20.5% in Q1FY2021; average room rentals (ARR) rose by 53% to Rs. 8,300 versus Q2. Prudent asset management helped fixed costs decline by Rs. 64 crore and corporate overheads to decrease by 28% to Rs. 67crore in 9MFY2021.

Outlook

Hotel industry set for a strong revival in FY2022/23 as foreign tourist arrivals regain momentum. As IHCL has a strong room inventory and stable balance sheet among peers, we recommend a Buy with a PT of Rs. 155.

