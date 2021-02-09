MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


Indian hotel Company Limited’s (IHCL’s) Q3FY2021 performance improved q-o-q as revenues rose to Rs. 559.9 crore from Rs. 256.7 crore in Q2FY2021. Standalone occupancy ratio improved to 47.4% in Q3FY2021 from 32.3% in Q2FY2021 and 20.5% in Q1FY2021; average room rentals (ARR) rose by 53% to Rs. 8,300 versus Q2. Prudent asset management helped fixed costs decline by Rs. 64 crore and corporate overheads to decrease by 28% to Rs. 67crore in 9MFY2021.


Outlook


Hotel industry set for a strong revival in FY2022/23 as foreign tourist arrivals regain momentum. As IHCL has a strong room inventory and stable balance sheet among peers, we recommend a Buy with a PT of Rs. 155.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indian Hotels Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.