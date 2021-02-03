MARKET NEWS

Buy IndiaMART; target of Rs 9000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndiaMART has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report dated January 19, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on IndiaMART


IndiaMART delivered strong operational performance during 3QFY21, led by robust increase in paid suppliers (at 7k v/s their target range of ~5k). Collections were up 9% sequentially but flat on a YoY basis. n Margin showed great resilience, with the company reporting the highest ever EBIT margin of 48.4% (v/s our estimate of 39.8%) on lower variable pay and stable employee count. n Leading indicators such as traffic and business inquiries are up 35% and 38% YoY, offering confidence on the sustenance of the current momentum. n While we concur that margin at current levels are not sustainable, the company will see a structural shift in operations from pre-COVID levels. Half of the savings, led by cost optimization, would continue to flow through on: 1] permanent optimization in G&A (reduction in offices to 40 from 80), 2] sales through channel partners are making cost more variable (would lead to reduction in total employees), 3] movement of BPO to cloud telephony system (would lead to 10% savings per seat), and 4] reduction in travel expenses by shifting some of the meetings to video conferencing. For 9MFY21, revenue/EBIT/PAT grew by 4.6%/128%/178%.


Outlook


We arrived at our DCF-based target price of INR9,000 per share assuming 11% WACC and 5% terminal growth rate. Our TP implies an upside of 22%. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #IndiaMart #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:21 pm

