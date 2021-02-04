MARKET NEWS

Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 52: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC First Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 52 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank


IDFC First posted decent Q3FY21 results with improvement in operating parameters and sequential rise in loan growth. On the asset quality front, there was little disappointment but long-term prospects remain intact. NII was up 13.7% YoY, 5.1% QoQ to Rs 1744 crore. NIMs expanded QoQ by 8 bps and 79 bps YoY to 4.65% despite interest reversals due to NPAs, supported by sharp rise in CASA deposits. Other income for the quarter jumped 31.1% YoY Rs 759 crore. Fee income increased 33% YoY to Rs 582 crore. Provisions for the quarter were at Rs 482 crore, up 123% QoQ owing to rise in proforma NPA. PAT was at Rs 129.5 crore for Q3FY21.


Outlook


we value the bank at ~1.6x FY23E ABV with a revised target price of Rs 52 (earlier Rs 45). We maintain BUY rating


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #IDFC First Bank #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:23 pm

