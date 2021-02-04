Buy IDFC First Bank; target of Rs 52: ICICI Direct

buy_14791612

ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC First Bank

IDFC First posted decent Q3FY21 results with improvement in operating parameters and sequential rise in loan growth. On the asset quality front, there was little disappointment but long-term prospects remain intact. NII was up 13.7% YoY, 5.1% QoQ to Rs 1744 crore. NIMs expanded QoQ by 8 bps and 79 bps YoY to 4.65% despite interest reversals due to NPAs, supported by sharp rise in CASA deposits. Other income for the quarter jumped 31.1% YoY Rs 759 crore. Fee income increased 33% YoY to Rs 582 crore. Provisions for the quarter were at Rs 482 crore, up 123% QoQ owing to rise in proforma NPA. PAT was at Rs 129.5 crore for Q3FY21.

Outlook

we value the bank at ~1.6x FY23E ABV with a revised target price of Rs 52 (earlier Rs 45). We maintain BUY rating

