Buy ICICI Securities; target of Rs 565 KR Choksey

Headquartered at Mumbai, ICICI Securities (ISEC) has presence over 70+ cities in India besides wholly owned subsidiaries having presence in Singapore and New York. It serves diverse client base of Corporates, Financial Institutions, High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and Retail Investors. It offers wide range of financial services under the segments of broking, distribution of financial products, wealth management and investment banking. 156 ICICI direct branches and its strong network of 13,600+ business partners (70% YoY) has supported robust client acquisition. Low brokerages, digital/secured investment mechanism and easy availability of information has well positioned broking industry in the financial market. ISEC recorded exceptional growth of 71.6% YoY in H1FY21 brokerage revenue. 63 lakh new demat accounts added in H1FY21 (130% YoY) as new investors entered the stock market to tap the opportunity arising out of Covid-19 led sharp corrections in fundamentally sound quality stocks. Industry ADTO has grown at ~47% during FY14-20. ISEC has a vision to become a digital financial supermarket of all possible investments in the market.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on the ISEC with a long term positive view at a premium assigning P/E multiple of 23.0x to arrive at a target price of INR 565 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.