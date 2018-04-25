App
Apr 25, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, target Rs 445: Aditya Agarwal

"The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 385-390 for targets of Rs 425-445, keeping a stop loss below Rs 362," says Aditya Agarwal, Head Technical Research at Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd.

Aditya Agarwal

On the weekly chart, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is on the verge of a breakout from a channel pattern placed at Rs 395 after taking support at the 89 percent Fibonacci retracement level placed at Rs 370 (as indicated on chart). A sustained trade above Rs 395 can trigger a breakout from the channel resuming uptrend.

On the daily chart, the stock has formed a sizeable bullish candle with healthy volumes suggesting higher levels in the coming trading sessions.

Moreover, RSI has witnessed a range shift after taking support at the 40-level entering the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 385-390 for targets of Rs 425-445, keeping a stop loss below Rs 362.

Disclaimer: The author Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

