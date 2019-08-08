App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement﻿; sell Tata Steel: Rahul Shah

According to Rahul Shah, Associate VP, Equity Advisory Group at Motilal Oswal, one can buy ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement﻿ and sell Tata Steel.

Rahul Shah, Associate VP, Equity Advisory Group at Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Banking is the star in last two series. So continued participation in bankex, so I feel private sector bank is leading in that. ICICI Bank post results have shown a very positive sign on charts. So this stock can still go to Rs 320 levels or so. I would buy ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 320 and stop loss of Rs 297."

"We have seen UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja Cements all doing quite well. So I feel cement can still do well. I like UltraTech, so I would go long on UltraTech with a stop loss of Rs 4,380 and target of Rs 4,500," he said.

"Third is a short sell on steel sector. That space looks weak. This series also opened positively but could not able to hold. So I think we will go short. Go short on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 410 and stop loss of Rs 442."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on May 8, 2017 02:02 pm

tags #ACC #Ambuja Cements #ICICI Bank #Motilal Oswal #Rahul Shah #Stocks Views #Tata Steel #UltraTech Cement

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.