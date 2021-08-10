MARKET NEWS

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 788: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 788 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on ICICI Bank


For Q1FY22 standalone, Net interest income went up 17.8% YoY with marginal +20bps YoY expansion in NIM to 3.89%. Pre-provisioning profit reached Rs. 8,894cr (-17.5% YoY) impacted by 290bps YoY rise in cost-to-income ratio. However, PAT surged 77.6% with PCR 78.2%, owing to lowered provisions. Commercial and rural banking loans to act as growth catalyst in the upcoming quarter. Strong liquidity may be diverted into loan growth as credit demand recovers. Asset quality has been comparatively strong with bank having made adequate provisioning in-line with the risk profile.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain our rating as BUY and value the stock at 2.2x FY23E BVPS with a revised target price of Rs. 788 based on SOTP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Geojit #ICICI Bank #Recommendations
first published: Aug 10, 2021 02:09 pm

