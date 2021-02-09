Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 3100: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

Q3FY2021 results were strong as operational numbers beat expectations; asset quality improved sequentially and growth traction improved. Overall collection efficiency for individual loans stood at 97.6 in December (from 96.3% in September) which is encouraging. Asset quality improved with reported NPA ratio declining, proforma NPA well-contained, company is better capitalised (Tier-I at 19.9%) which demonstrates balance sheet strength.

Outlook

Stock trades at reasonable valuations of 4.8x / 4.4x its FY2022E / FY2023E ABV; we maintain a Buy with a revised SOTP based price target (PT) of Rs. 3,100.

