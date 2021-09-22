MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3280 in its research report dated September 21, 2021.

Broker Research
September 22, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


As the number of COVID-19 cases started to reduce, mobility improved, restrictions were progressively lifted, stores remained open for a longer time, and modern trade (MT) reopened in a phased manner. Demand in Jul-Aug’21 has been better than that in Jun’21. General trade (GT) remains resilient, while MT has improved. However, MT is still not back to its Aug’19 levels owing to lower ‘Big Day’ sales. Rural markets continue to remain resilient on the back of a strong Rabi crop, good Kharif sowing, and monsoons ahead of its long period average. Rural resilience is expected to continue. Urban markets have seen an uptick in momentum.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,280 per share.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Sep 22, 2021 01:30 pm

